[laura-curtis,-illinois-residence-forty-ninth-district-republican-prospect-profile]

Prospect profile

Laura Curtis

Running for: Illinois Household of Representatives, District 49

Political/civic history: I currently provide as a North Aurora Village Trustee. I am a former alternate member of the Kane County Board of Review.

Occupation: I am the proud proprietor of Curtis Appraisals, a real estate appraisal enterprise. I am also a certified Real estate agent.

Instruction: Northeastern Illinois University (Business)

Campaign internet site: CurtisForRep.com

Fb: @LauraCurtisforStateRep

The Chicago Solar-Periods Editorial Board sent candidates for the Illinois Residence of Associates a record of issues to uncover out their sights on a vary of crucial challenges experiencing Illinois and their districts. Laura Curtis submitted the following responses:

Make sure you inform us about your civic function in the last two a long time, whether it is legislation you have sponsored or do the job you have carried out in other strategies to make improvements to your local community.

I strongly imagine in the electricity of group customers contributing time to help strengthen regional governance, regardless of whether that signifies community services or participation in public discourse. Due to the fact 2011, I have served as a Trustee on the North Aurora Village Board. From 2009 to 2011, I served as an alternate member of the Kane County Board of Evaluate. I’m also a member of the Real estate agent Association of the Fox Valley.

You should listing 3 worries that are particular to your district, these types of as a undertaking that ought to be undertaken or a condition policy similar to an critical area problem that should really be revised.

one.Improving upon the state’s fiscal wellness

As a North Aurora Trustee, I led the energy to approve a flat house tax levy that would not more burden citizens and business enterprise owners. North Aurora was also equipped to realize a bond score of AA+, one notch under the best grade. Regular and Poor’s applauded the Village for its “strong budgetary overall performance.”

I appear ahead to furthering the dialogue on how to cut down the destructive affect Springfield has on community governments and easing the economical load Illinoisans are compelled to bear.

2.Ethics and corruption

Headlines about legislators, general public officials, and lobbyists currently being investigated, indicted, wiretapped, and arrested are unbelievably damaging to the standing of our wonderful point out. When business owners find to develop or locate new operations, they must not have to fret about an unfair actively playing area or spending supplemental charges to a corrupt technique. In the same way, Illinoisans are disgusted by the rampant abuse by the politicians they seek the services of to look soon after their passions and require no supplemental causes to search for alternatives outside of Illinois.

three.Economic development and progress

Our spot is produced up of hardworking folks who moved below to elevate their young ones, help their households, and go after their desires. Regretably, the financial local weather coupled with the extremely burdensome tax local climate is earning that more challenging and harder to do. I am likely to Springfield to assist revitalize our area financial system and occupation sector. That means getting methods to make it a lot easier for local community corporations to employ the service of and supporting hardworking families retain a lot more of what they receive. Financial development and work expansion guide to organic tax revenue growth. We should really start at the local degree, focusing on supporting our hardworking families find and continue to keep very good-paying work.

What are your other major legislative priorities?

Property Taxes

As a true estate appraiser and Realtor, I’ve served family members obtain the American desire of proudly owning their personal dwelling, but that aspiration is threatened by soaring house taxes exactly where Illinois ranks as the 2nd optimum in the country. Residence taxes have a immediate effects on affordability for all those who would like to own households.

Our leaders in Springfield converse about reducing residence taxes, still their rhetoric fails to convert into action. Our families spend the 2nd maximum residence taxes in the country and higher residence taxes than states that really do not even have an earnings tax. At the very same time, the most strong politicians in Illinois are residence tax appeals lawyers, acquiring wealthy off keeping property taxes superior so they can get tax breaks for their wealthy clients.

What is your posture on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed graduated cash flow tax? Please explain.

I oppose switching Illinois’ current flat tax to a progressive money tax, which would make it possible for Springfield politicians to raise taxes even more on center-earnings people.

Illinois continues to struggle fiscally, with a backlog of unpaid charges that tops $six billion. In addition to a progressive condition profits tax — or in lieu of these kinds of a tax — what really should the condition do to pay back its expenses, satisfy its pension obligations and fund core solutions these types of as bigger training?

The very first phase is to maintenance the fiscal injury to our condition by stopping further injury. We must simultaneously minimize expending by concentrating on our priorities and grow our economic system.

Illinois must instill fiscal discipline on all ranges, and all officials have to truly feel stress to help save taxpayer funds and boost financial advancement where ever doable. Governor Pritzker should really demonstrate leadership in building a culture of cost cost savings and innovation throughout state governing administration.

Condition federal government need to set in area structural and constitutional charge controls and maximize efficiencies. Copy layers of paperwork ought to be recognized and decreased. Most importantly, government ought to determine its main obligations and ensure those people functions are funded. Does any person think we are prioritizing paying when Speaker Madigan introduces 1,500 webpage funds expenditures and forces it via the Basic Assembly with little time to examine the bill?

Acquiring spending less than handle is only half the remedy. We need to also prioritize guidelines aimed at generating positions and financial expansion in purchase to draw in and retain the two human expertise and small business. More than three hundred persons give up on Illinois each and every day and head to other states, using their capabilities and their tax pounds with them. Before this 12 months, CEO Magazine rated Illinois as the 3rd worst point out in the nation to do small business. To fund the main authorities services we all agree are desired, we will have to build an ecosystem that allows families to discover superior-paying out work opportunities and encourages nearby organizations to seek the services of and grow.

Need to Illinois look at taxing the retirement incomes of its incredibly wealthiest inhabitants, as most states do? And your argument is?

No. Condition politicians have verified time and time once more, they can’t be trustworthy with extra tax income when they refuse to make even the smallest reforms and paying cuts. Like the Progressive Revenue Tax, condition politicians will inevitably obtain taxing 1 group of retirees to be insufficient and will eventually include other tax brackets. Retirees have prepared for their monetary long run with precision and sacrifice, and it is unfair to load them with added payments when legislators refuse to make wanted reforms.

What can Illinois do to enhance its elementary and substantial colleges?

Guaranteeing top quality elementary and superior university instruction is a single of the core responsibilities of authorities. Legislators must cut down the variety of unfunded mandates and allow for educators meeting good quality instruction expectations greater adaptability to commit their assets successfully for learners in their care.

Teacher shortages in universities across the district and state ought to be tackled. We have to give incentives and assistance for learners entering the instructional area. Also, exceptional instructors who realize student advancement accountability markers should be rewarded.

Colleges are less than a lot more strain than ever to not only execute academically, but also to assure the security of pupils and school. Mental wellbeing methods, such as instruction and protection cash, need to be increased to ensure all educational facilities can meet all those issues.

In addition, I support allowing for mothers and fathers to make education decisions for their small children by charter and alternative college selections and preserving tuition tax credits to enable with that economical obligation.

Mass shootings and gun violence plague America. What can or really should the Legislature do, if anything at all, to tackle this issue in Illinois?

There is no simple solution to the heartbreaking scourge of gun violence, so we must acquire an all-of-the-over strategy to these tragedies. We ought to established aside partisan and political differences and do what is best for our households and youngsters. Growing local community-based mostly psychological wellness assets and training for early detection of mental sickness are essential elements of complete intervention for troubled persons.

I believe in potent households that manual younger men and women away from destructive methods such as bullying and social media harassment. Solid religion and community networks with caring people will need to do even larger outreach to these in need to have. We all have an obligation to assist each individual other in periods of disaster.

In addition, existing gun guidelines should be enforced and law enforcement should really use all authorized steps to preserve firearms out of the fingers of criminals and the mentally sick, when still respecting the 2nd Modification rights of regulation-abiding citizens. In my loved ones, my husband and I have taken an supplemental action to make it a precedence to train our youngsters about firearm security and how to manage a circumstance the place a firearm is existing.

Do you favor or oppose term limitations for any elected formal in Illinois? You should reveal.

I assistance phrase limits for legislators and legislative leaders.

I not only help phrase restrictions, I abide by them. As a North Aurora Village member, I took a particular phrase boundaries pledge to provide a few terms, and I was recently elected to my third and last expression.

Most people suggests gerrymandering is undesirable, but the occasion in electrical power in every point out — Democrats in Illinois — resist performing something about it. Or do we have that incorrect? What really should be finished?

I guidance the Reasonable Maps Amendment to let voters to decide on their political leaders, and not the other way all over. Enabling a nonpartisan and thoroughly consultant commission to attract district boundaries encourages additional competitive elections, resulting in a a lot more accountable and clear authorities.

Illinoisans overwhelmingly aid redistricting reform, and Democratic Leadership must permit voters to make a decision on Good Maps at the ballot box.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago is investigating possible formal corruption by state and community officers. This prompted the Legislature to move an ethics reform measure to amend the Lobbyist Registration Act (SB 1639). It was signed into legislation in December. What is your get on this and what much more should really be completed?

Illinoisans ought to not have to wait around for comprehensive ethics reform. Dozens of anti-corruption expenditures ended up filed in the previous legislative session, with no action by the the vast majority occasion. Serious injury to our state’s popularity has happened, which only further encourages businesses and inhabitants to relocate for out-of-state chances.

Improved disclosure is an essential element of reform, but is insufficient to address the disaster of confidence in our state government at all ranges. The Standard Assembly need to insert true penalties to implement greater compliance of new and existing principles, reduce conflicts of curiosity, and expand ethics guidelines to consist of domestically-elected officials.

Allowing for voters to solid ballots on a Reasonable Map Amendment and enacting term boundaries would be added methods that should be taken to reduce the cylinders of ability that exist in Springfield.

When men and women use the world wide web and wireless products, firms gather info about us. Frequently, the facts is sold to other businesses, which can use it to keep track of our movements or invade our privateness in other means. When corporations share this data, we also confront a bigger risk of identification theft. What should really the Legislature do, if something?

The federal federal government should acquire the guide in giving supplemental legal suggestions for technological know-how and program corporations regarding facts privacy specifications.

Illinois legislators ought to acquire all methods to shield children from exposure to terrible actors on-line. As portion of a high-quality education, students must master how to secure them selves and their private info on the web. With young children as youthful as preschool-age applying electronic gadgets, there is an quick need to have and prospect for education and learning at each individual quality degree relating to online security.

In 2018, Illinois rated seventh maximum in the United States for id theft, so there is undoubtedly place for improvement regarding safeguarding non-public information.

The variety of Illinois public higher faculty graduates who enroll in out-of-point out universities continues to climb. What can Illinois do to make its condition universities extra desirable to Illinois higher university learners?

Illinois has an remarkable better education technique with globe-class non-public and public universities scattered all through the condition. Our universities are appealing regrettably, they are more and more unaffordable for doing the job families. The College of Illinois has the next highest in-condition tuition in the Massive Ten, a price tag quite a few family members simply cannot afford. At the exact time, the state offers almost double the national common in instructional appropriations – a price tag tag tax taxpayers can not manage.

Higher education used to be the gateway to opportunity. Right now, student debt is drowning younger adults and blocking them from pursuing their goals, receiving married, and shopping for a household.

Legislators must obtain ways to travel down the expense of greater training in Illinois. We will have to start by hunting at administrative expenditures and compensation, like “golden parachutes” for retiring presidents. We need to have to look at massive-photo structural reforms that enhance our procurement guidelines, right-size pensions, and deliver universities with flexibility for using the services of and staffing choices as a substitute of tying their palms with mandates like graduate assistant unionization.

What is your top rated legislative priority with regard to the environment?

A person of my top environmental priorities is to make certain excellent consuming drinking water for all family members in Illinois. In addition to continuing to check the amount of money of guide within our h2o, we should also monitor and perform investigate into the total and influence of microplastics in our water offer. Microplastics are quite tiny pieces of plastic that can be consumed by and are damaging to fish and other ocean lifetime. The effects on human consumption are nevertheless mysterious, and advantage more investigate and examine.

Rep. Mark Batinick handed legislation in the previous legislative session that mandates the Illinois Environmental Safety Company study the purpose of microplastics in public drinking h2o and disclose the outcomes of its screening and reporting. As that exploration is concluded and is dispersed, more measures will probably require to be taken to secure our h2o offer from this sort of air pollution.

What historic figure from Illinois, other than Abraham Lincoln (due to the fact everybody’s big on Abe), do you most admire or draw inspiration from? Please explain.

Ronald Reagan, the Excellent Communicator, shown the great value of optimistic and principled leadership although exhibiting his trademark superior humor. President Reagan was able to unite the country and accomplish historic coverage objectives when shrinking the footprint of government.

What’s your beloved Tv set, streaming or world wide web-dependent exhibit of all time. Why?

I enjoy the clearly show Modern Spouse and children for the reason that it features people who acknowledge and appreciate a single another in spite of all particular flaws. I respect the point it exhibits the significance and rewards of robust family members and loving every single other no issue what.