Laura Dern and Baby Yoda are Hollywood’s hottest couple

Loading...

Hollywood actress Laura Dern has made headlines for her crazy obsession with Baby Yoda in recent months, but her recent appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert has taken it to a whole new level.

It was a big year for the Jurassic Park actress and she sat down with Stephen Colbert right after winning the Golden Globes Best Supporting Actress to talk about the usual Hollywood stuff.

You know, films, award ceremonies, relationships. The usual.

“People, people want to know what did you mean? Did you see Baby Yoda playing a basketball game? “

“I only say that because we have been in this business for a long time and I was raised by actors. There can be a frenzy when people are friends or have some kind of relationship and people want to wonder, you know? “

Is Laura Dern fucking with us or does she really want to get ugly with Baby Yoda?

At the moment, I’m not sure if Laura Dern is a master at keeping her name in the press, if she’s actually dating Baby Yoda, or if she’s just acidic around the clock.

, @ LauraDern is considering seeing more of Baby Yoda. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/QT50UwxU39

– The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 11, 2020

In the event that you missed it, Dern made headlines late last year for finding Baby Yoda during an NBA game. This is a claim for which it still stands today.

“He is a star, you are a star and you were seen together … at basketball games,” said Stephen Colbert. “Is there a chance that this is something?”

“As a baby, he’s a 50-year-old, so that’s not inappropriate,” she replied. “I said to my friends, the next man I will be with, I want him to be incredibly wise, have a great sense of humor and I don’t mind being taller.”

Okay, so we know Laura Dern doesn’t think Baby Yoda is a rapper, does she? Timothy Chalamet, she really only wants this lil green peen.

“I didn’t mention green, but you never know what you’re going to get.”

Laura Dern, what the hell?

“Oh my god, those eyes, I can’t tell you.”

Dern is an A-list actress. She has played in everything from Jurassic Park to Little Women. She has won an Emmy, five Golden Globes, among countless nominations. She really doesn’t need to advertise for dating no matter what the hell Baby Yoda is.

We’re two weeks in 2020 and Laura Dern and Baby Yoda are kind of Hollywood’s hottest couple.

Image:

Getty Images / Rodin Eckenroth

