Laura Dern sets a new new standard for women in entertainment

Laura Dern’s career in Hollywood has spanned 46 years. It is likely that you know Dern’s career very early on with Jurassic Park (1993), and continue to enjoy her roles over the years. But most people would agree that Dern, 52, and her career have been unbelievable, just recently reaching their climax in today’s era of entertainment.

You could say that Dern was born to act. Literally in her DNA, she is the daughter of the highly successful actresses Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. Dern’s first major film role came at the age of 7 in Alice No longer lives here, against her own mother.

Dern’s role in Blue Velvet in 1986 shot her in at least a modest level of style – and her first Academy Award came in 1991 for her performance at Rambling Rose. Darn and Diane Ladd, also in the film, became the first mother-daughter duo to receive nominations for the same film.

Dern’s film and television career has remained incredibly steady, consisting mainly of strong, unforgettable supporting roles in Jurassic Park, The Sky October, Am Am ​​Sam, We Don’t Live With The Master anymore, among many others movies.

It has received a splash of Emmy nominations and the Golden Globe for sporadic television broadcasts – including the television series Ellen Degeneres, Ellen, Recount and Enlightened.

Dern has been nominated for two more Oscars since then, but came much later: Wild in 2015 and Marriage Story – about which we’ll soon know the results in February.

In 2017, Darren starred in the television adaptation of The Big Little Lies, starring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz.

The performances of the actresses in the series were hugely successful, with Dern’s depiction of spitfire Renata Klein at the top of the list. Dern received the first Primetime Emmy Award for her role in 2017, as well as the 2018 Golden Globe Award.

It would be a perfectly reasonable belief that the Big Little Lies were the beginning of what would probably be known as “Laura Dern’s decade”.

In addition to the Dern Gold Ball Award and the SAG Award and the Oscar nomination for the Wedding Party, this award-winning season also featured the adaptation of Little Greens in 2019 by Greta Gerwig, who also received a lot of fame.

What is the most open and sophisticated element of Dern’s success is the fact that the actress has just hit her best step at the age of 52. In a culture that praises and glorifies youth, especially in the entertainment industry, this kind of career the orbit is almost non-existent.

Only a handful of similar cases come to mind, such as the dynamic Emma Thompson (60) and Viola Davis (54), who have also experienced “peaks” slightly later in life than most actors today.

Laura Dern’s evolution is a source of inspiration and serves as evidence that women and actors can defy stereotypes, both in the sense of casting and in the way that women “see” at certain ages, as defined by cultural acceptance.

What we can only hope for is that this age-old trend will become more and more dynamic, setting a new pattern of success when it comes to all women around the world and promising players, men and women.