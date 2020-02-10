Laura Dern shines in pink on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020 with mom Diane Ladd

LOS ANGELES – It was really a family affair on the Oscar red carpet on Sunday afternoon as candidate Laura Dern glowed in pink with family members by her side.

Dern, who stopped for photos with her mother Diane Ladd and her children Jaya and Ellery, told On The Red Carpet that she plans to “surrender” at the moment if she wins the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in “Marriage Story”.

“I think you have to surrender. I understand why people are getting ready and I think it’s a much smarter choice but I hope you get inspired for the moment,” said Dern.

SEE ALSO: Complete List of 2020 Oscar Nominees

This is the third nod to the Oscars at Dern. She was invited to the Oscars for “Wild” in 2014 and back in 1991 for “Ramblin ‘Rose”. This season, Dern has already received the Golden Globe, the Critics’ Choice and the SAG Award for her work. An Oscar nomination was just the icing on the cake.

“This is the most perfectly written script I have ever read. Every word is perfect. Every scene is included. It’s like reading great work from playwrights,” Dern said last month about “Marriage Story,” adding that her character Nora was “the funniest character ever.”

Don’t miss the Oscars live on Sunday February 9 on ABC.

Laura Dern describes the role of ‘Wedding Story’ as ‘the most fun character of all time’

So far this awards season has been good to be Laura Dern. The Hollywood veteran has picked up just about every possible trophy. Now she has been nominated for an Oscar for her stage thief, shark divorce attorney in “Marriage Story”.

“He’s the most fun character of all time,” said Dern.

And that says a lot, given that Dern has been operating for 40 years. She was named best actress in a supporting role for “Marriage Story”.

MORE: Complete List of 2020 Oscar Nominees

“This is the most perfectly written script I have ever read. Every word is perfection. Each staging is included. It’s like reading a great play of playwrights, “she said.

This is the third nod to the Oscars at Dern. She was invited to the Oscars for “Wild” in 2014 and in 1991 for “Ramblin ‘Rose”. This season, Dern has already received the Golden Globe, the Critics’ Choice and the SAG Award. An Oscar nomination was just the icing on the cake.

“It’s so beautiful, and being here with a couple, Noah Baumbach with” Marriage Story “and Greta Gerwig with” Little Women “, I spent a year and a half with these two films, we really became a family, “says Dern.

Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.

.