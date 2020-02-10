Laura Dern thanks parents in sincere Oscar acceptance speech for ‘Wedding Story’

LOS ANGELES – The Oscars 2020 was a family affair for the winner of best supporting actress Laura Dern, who walked the red carpet with her mother and children and then thanked her parents, calling them heroes, in her speech acceptance.

“Some say you never meet your heroes, but I say if you are truly blessed you get them as parents,” Dern said after winning the Oscar for her role in “Marriage Story”.

“I share this with my actor heroes, my legends Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You have a game. I love you,” she continued. Dern also thanked her co-stars and the director of “Marriage Story” Noah Baumbach.

Sunday marked the first Oscars victory for Dern and ends an awards season where the actress has also won honors from the Screen Actors Guild and the Golden Globes.

“Marriage Story” shows the disintegration relationship between a couple of showbiz played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Dern’s wealthy lawyer helps Johansson outwit her ex-husband in the courtroom, causing more pressure on the couple and their young son.

“This is the most perfectly written script I have ever read. Every word is perfect. Every scene is included. It’s like reading great work from playwrights,” Dern said last month about “Marriage Story,” adding that her character Nora was “the funniest character ever.”

Dern, who stopped for photos earlier in the evening with her mother and children Jaya and Ellery, told On The Red Carpet that she was planning to “surrender” when she won the Oscar for the best supporting actress for her role in “Marriage Story”. . “

“I think you have to surrender. I understand why people are getting ready and I think it’s a much smarter choice but I hope you get inspired for the moment,” said Dern.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

