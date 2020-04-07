Laura Ingraham and Fox News Medical Guest Meets with Trump to Discuss Hydroxychloroquine: Report

Fox hosts Laura Ingraham and her two regular medical guests – cardiologist Ramin Oskoui and infectious disease specialist Stephen Smith – reportedly met privately with US President Donald Trump and Commissioner for the Administration of Food and Medicine Stephen Hahn last Friday to persuade him to support the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus, according to The Washington Post.

Ingraham has promoted this drug as a potential treatment for coronavirus on its Fox News program and has called the two doctors its “medicine cabinet”. During the meeting, Smith said he showed Trump’s documents and “detailed presentations” about the benefits of hydroxichloroquine “based on his own experience and research” and their use in hospitals.

White House officials who spoke anonymously to The Post to openly comment on the meeting said “apparently an attempt to pressure Trump to get his public support for the drug.” Trump reportedly “listened carefully” and left “apparently determined” to encourage its wider use.

Trump has repeatedly called hydroxychloroquine a possible treatment for coronavirus from the very beginning in his daily epidemic briefing until as recently as this weekend when he said, “What should you get rid of? Take it. I really think they should take it. But it’s their choice. And it’s their doctor’s choice or the doctor in the hospital. But hidroksichloroquine. Try it, if you want. “

Political radio host Laura Ingraham gestured to the crowd as she walked onstage to deliver a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Alex Wong / Getty

During the Sunday briefing, Trump even prevented Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, an infectious disease expert in his coronavirus task force, answered CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond’s question about whether he agreed with the president’s trust in the drug.

Before Dr. Fauci can answer, Trump said, “You know how many times he answered that question? Maybe 15 times.”

The Post said Fauci “personally pleaded” with Trump to be more careful in his endorsement. However, this weekend the FDA issued a limited Emergency Use Authorization for Trump’s coronavirus task force to make rushed drug shipments from national supplies to Detroit, New Orleans, New York and other “hot zones”, although hydroxychloroquine is still officially being tested as a treatment has not been proven for epidemics.

Doctors now can prescribe it “off-label” as a treatment for COVID-19 or other diseases such as lupus and arthritis, but this drug also has side effects such as slowing the heart rate, possible arrhythmias and disorders of myocarditis, heart inflammation. muscle that can occur with coronavirus.

MSN reports that the largest hydroxychloroquine producer, Novartis, once paid former Trump private lawyer Michael Cohen more than $ 1 million “for insight into health policy after the Trump election in 2016.” Both Oskoui and the FDA declined to comment on The Post’s report.

A White House official told The Post that White House aides had encouraged the president’s views by giving him clippings of files “optimistic news articles about people who said they were helped by experimental drugs.” Another official said that Fox News repeatedly cited the drug as a treatment that might have created an “echo chamber” for the president’s preoccupation with the drug.

While Trump is reported to have pressured Hahn to openly support the drug as a treatment during the White House daily briefing, Hahn has refused to do so until clinical trials are completed.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said the media tried to fabricate “drama like soap operas” between Trump and Fauci’s views of the drug when there was “no daytime” between the two men, which implied that their views were very much in harmony.