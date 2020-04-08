Laura Ingraham laughs at Dr. William Haseltine for suspected hydroxychloroquine

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham she laughed and then attacked a world-renowned biologist and virus expert who had raised serious doubts about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of coronavirus during an appearance on her network just the day before.

At Tuesday night’s demonstration, Ingram again referred to two doctors referred to as her “doctor’s office”: Dr. Stephen Smith, a doctor with a major infectious disease and Dr. Ramin Oskoui, a cardiologist. Last week, Ingraham and the two doctors themselves nodded about the drug during a private meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, where the FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn was invited to attend. Ingram has become an outspoken supporter of the drug on her show, and Trump has repeatedly promoted hydroxychloroquine in public information as a possible treatment for coronary artery disease, despite the clear reluctance of experts to treat the group’s infectious disease specialist. Anthony Fauci, and although strange to me “what do I know?” reservations.

Ingraham’s vocal defense led her to attack a skepticism of the drug, Dr. William Haseltine, who had been interviewed Dana Perino on Fox News’ Daily update on Monday. Haseltine was a professor at Harvard Medical School and did pioneering HIV / AIDS research. In a Fox appearance, Haseltine said it was “sad for me that people were promoting this drug”, surprised by the rise of “treatment” in every outbreak, and added that “the best [hydroxychloroquine] mild effect in changing the course of the disease, if it has any effect “.

“Owl, Dr. Smith!” Inagram exclaimed after showing a clip of Hasltine before he burst into laughter during his acute assessment of a drug that has not yet undergone any large-scale clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19.

“Wow, I’ve never called a quark,” Smith replied as Ingram added, “Yes, that calls you, basically.”

“I’m impressed. I mean, the scientific evidence is strong. The safety data is incredible,” Smith said. “People say we shouldn’t take hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis or accumulation because wolf patients didn’t. And then “They say it’s not safe. It’s not safe or do you have to get it from wolf patients? They can’t be both.”

In fact, many medical experts warn that the use of the drug for coronary artery bypass grafting, which has not been tested in controlled trials, is unsafe and can be fatal.

Smith, however, did not address this issue.

“Of course it’s safe. Of course patients do it better. Our patients do it better and it’s just data. Look at the data. That’s all I’m saying,” he said. “This is the same data they’re looking at. It’s observational data. But if it’s going to make a connection between the drug – the best result, that’s not okay. This kind of irrational approach has no place in medicine or science. It’s just disgusting. “

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” Ingraham agreed before turning to point out that Haseltine and other medical experts’ objections to the unproven use of hydroxychloroquine are merely allied to disguise. “You have to think about it at some point, just because President Trump did it. Okay, he brings it up – says the sky – he says, ‘It’s down,'” “No, it’s up.” It’s all obviously for me and you doctors, no. you have to think this way, but I’ve been to this city for a long time. But I see well through their motivations and it’s obvious to me that they have something that works in a large percentage of cases, such as “No, it can’t work still »It’s absurd.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

