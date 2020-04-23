Laura Ingraham, Raymond Arroyo Mock CNNers With Coronavirus

The host of Fox News Lora Ingram and the regular visitor, Raymond Arroyo, ridiculed CNN staff for talking about their experiences with the corona after putting it on the ongoing pandemic.

Since that writing, three prominent CNN figures have reported positive results for the virus: Richard Quest, Brooke Baldwin, and Chris Cuomo. All three have been battling the disease for the network, and in Cuomo’s case, the virus has become a major, personal issue for his family now that he has announced that his wife and son have it as well.

On Wednesday night, Ingraham used a section to comment that “CNN’s anchors seem to have become more and more history” amid the public health crisis.

“Laura, the first rule of journalism, should not inject history,” Arroyo said. “But there seems to be a deliberate attempt to vaccinate many CNN anchors in this COVID crisis. Some of them have been infected with the virus and have written about their personal experiences. It seems that a series of new reality shows have started. You could call it “Are you sicker than a CNN anchor?” “

Surely you are sicker than a CNN anchor? the graphic appeared as Arroyo spoke, along with the chron “The Reality Show Masquerading As A News Network.” After taking pictures of CNN’s anchors as they wrote their battles and faced the crisis in recent weeks, Arroyo went on to say that “the self-reported emotion is what is so discouraging.”

“Chances are, young and healthy anchors aren’t going to succumb to this disease, and to keep that story going every night that’s so personal, it’s annoying because you’re losing all perspective. It’s great to have a perspective, but making history is a big problem here, and CNN really needs to limit its personal stories. It’s too much.”

As Ingraham congratulated in the hope that CNNers would recover, she went on to say, “I don’t really understand. Is this the news? Is it new that Chris Cuomo came out of the basement? “She and Arroyo continued to make fun of each other Anderson Cooper bad day for Cuomo’s “fake recovery” after he had already left his basement before deciding to return it to CNN.

Watch above via Fox News.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protection]

.