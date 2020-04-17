Laura Ingraham tries to start the drama between Biden and Fauci

The host of Fox News Lora Ingram tried to mislead Dr. Anthony Fatsi in a dispute with an alleged presidential candidate for Democrats Joe Biden, but Fauci won’t bite – and he essentially ends up agreeing with Biden.

On Thursday night, The Ingraham Angle, the host tried to buy a quote from the former Fauci dealer, but added her own misleading twist and a real construction in an attempt to infuriate the infectious disease expert who was a reliable voice in charge of the working group of the White House of Corona.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls this plan of yours and the president vague and inconsistent, and that’s what Joe Biden said a few minutes ago,” Ingraham said, then played a few knitted excerpts from the appearance of Biden’s CNN town hall.

“I would not call it a plan, I think what he did is that he is a bit drilled. He has decided that he has no right to call for the country, “Biden said in the clip, which he then went to Biden, adding that” this is not going to end until we have a vaccine. “

In a mocking tone, Ingraham repeated, “Pinnacles, you hit, all of you who work on it.”

We interrupt this proposal to point out that this is not what Biden said, he said that Trump ruled first, claiming that he had absolute power to control the actions of the states, but then releasing voluntary guidelines – basically without taking responsibility for him. equipment of states to benefit them.

This is what Biden said in the rest of the proposal cut by Ingraham’s editorial team: “This is not going to end until we have a vaccine and we will not be able to make really significant changes in the three phases the president is talking about or any phases until we can try very hard. more broadly. “

We are now continuing the proposal of Ingraham, which is already underway.

“And he’s obviously claiming you didn’t listen to yourself when you were a scientist,” Ingraham added.

“I don’t know what you mean, I didn’t hear myself,” Dr. Fauci said with a laugh, adding, “You have to explain that to me, Laura. What does this mean?”

“He said they don’t listen to scientists,” Ingraham said.

We interrupt this proposal to point out that Biden did not say “scientists do not listen” anywhere in the clip that Ingraham played for Dr. Fauci – or anywhere else during the CNN town hall appearance. Return to Ingraham.

“He said they don’t listen to scientists, they hit and basically it’s not over until there’s a vaccine. So, your answer to Biden, “said Ingramham

“It simply came to our notice then. We’re not going to get to the point where we can’t mitigate until we have a scientifically sound safe and effective vaccine, “Fauci said, agreeing with Biden.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t approach a significant degree of normality,” he continued, and then described the instructions (my emphasis).

One of the things we made clear was that in all of these phases, there is a basic level of care that we should have before we had this outburst. Therefore, if you are in Phase 1 and have still improved a bit or have already graduated in Phase 3, there are still instructions for all phases. We believe that this will protect any explosion that we hope will never happen, and if that happens, one of the conditions for that is to make sure we have the ability to jump out of it all. I don’t think there is inconsistency there.

This is essentially similar to what Biden said at the town hall, during which he criticized Trump’s leadership and inability to equip states with the tools to pass safely in these phases, such as the tests – for which Dr. Fauci warns from day one.

To be fair, researchers may have tried to cause tension between Dr. Fauci and Trump, but not by misleading him and making excerpts. That’s all Ingraham.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

That’s part of the story. The views expressed in this article are those of the author only.

opinion