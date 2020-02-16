[laura-marano-is-inquiring-lovers-for-inventive-assistance-soon-after-teasing-achievable-tour]

Laura Marano requirements help!

The 24-year-previous actress and singer took to Instagram to question her enthusiasts for some artistic assistance for a key project.

“Oh hey, you. Yeah, you. I want you to support me with a tiny shock undertaking,” she wrote. “Some of you fellas are so resourceful and genuinely insanely gifted at drawing/portray, so I thought it would be interesting if you aided me design and style something 😏”

“I never want to give as well quite a few details, but I want you to exhibit off your creative imagination and talent,” Laura included. “Basically, the only conditions is which include the word “YOU.” You can compose it out, you can variety it, you can design and style more than it (in fact, make sure you style and design and get imaginative!). As you can see, I’m not incredibly gifted when it comes to crafting/planning 😭🤓 you can post it on-line, but much more importantly, send it to [email protected] and make guaranteed you submit it ahead of 12 am PST on February 25th!”

The day right before, Laura celebrated the anniversary of her music “F.E.O.U.” and teased that she’ll be going on tour this calendar year. Appears to be like this solution challenge could be tour related, quite possibly. Or a new new music video clip??