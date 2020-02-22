[laura-marano-responds-to-viral-tweet-contacting-her-‘austin-&-ally’-character-homophobic]

Laura Marano displays off some pores and skin when celebrating the 10 year anniversary of Regard Journal on Thursday (February 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 24-12 months-previous singer and actress is in fact on the cover of the latest issue of the journal, which celebrates gals in film and tv. See photos in the gallery!

Laura not long ago arrived across a tweet that went viral, calling some Disney Channel people homophobic, which includes her personal Austin & Ally character Ally.

She retweeted the publish and gave her reasoning as to why Ally is NOT a homophobe.

“Ummmm no, no, no!!!!! Ally is certainly an ally!!!! It’s basically in her name!!!! Also, she had to be an ally since Austin and Dez surely had a intimate relationship….” she wrote.