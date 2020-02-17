[laura-marano-reveals-the-previous-time-she-noticed-ross-lynch]

We’re so glad to hear that Laura Marano and Ross Lynch continue to stay in contact!

The previous Austin & Ally co-stars actually observed each and every other really not long ago, at yet another actress’ birthday get together!

“I noticed Ross fairly lately, it was at Kiernan [Shipka]‘s birthday social gathering,” Laura told J-14.

She included, “I’ve found [the whole cast of Austin & Ally] individually, but I have not viewed absolutely everyone all alongside one another in a when. We’ve been striving so, so hard to reunite but it’s hard with everyone’s schedules.”

Austin & Ally went off the air in 2016 so to say we’re dying for a reunion is an understatement!

Although we hold out for the reunion, here’s some excellent information about the show!