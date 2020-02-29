Laura Marano Would Do an ‘Austin & Ally’ Reboot ‘in a Second’ – & She Has Ideas!

Laura Marano is SO ready for an Austin & Ally reboot!

The Perfect Day actress played Ally Dawson on the sequence – alongside Ross Lynch‘s Austin Moon – for 4 seasons from 2011-2016.

“100 p.c, in like a next,” Laura instructed J-14 when questioned if she’d be down to reprise her part. “It was a single of the finest encounters in my lifetime. I like the solid and crew so considerably. Certainly, sure, yes.”

“In my head, we would be in some sort of astounding, international state,” Laura added. “I really feel like we can not do Italy because Lizzie McGuire currently did that, but let us go to England! Or let’s go to Hawaii — that’s not a international country but that’s a incredibly splendor, tropical place. I feel like it would be visually amazing and it would be so fun to hang out with Calum [Worthy], Raini [Rodriguez] and Ross in a holiday vacation location.”

ICYMI, obtain out the very last time Laura Marano noticed Ross Lynch, and see how she responded to a viral tweet calling her Austin & Ally character homophobic.