Laura Marling refers to Sir Paul McCartney as influencing her new album, Song for Our Daughter, admitting that she had previously “looked out” for much of Beatle’s solo work in the past.

Marling talked about her new album on “Big Read” this week at NME, which revealed that she had influenced McCartney’s 2005 album “Chaos and Backyard Creation,” making “A Song for Our Daughter.”

“I listened to Jenny Ren. It’s Paul McCartney’s album” Chaos and the Backyard Creature “that you wouldn’t think twice about – not to be harsh – but it’s the most amazing song,” said Marling.

“I suddenly realized that there was a whole catalog I didn’t pay attention to, and it was full of these beautiful songs,” she continued. “I never thought McCartney was bad, but of course I didn’t notice him.”

Marling also told the Big Reader about her fascination with Phoebe Bridges, calling it “a convenient insistence – I just found it unusual.”

“I met her a couple of years ago when she was in London,” Marling explained. “The craft of her stories is so brilliant that she is also just a brilliant human being.”

This week, McCartney explained why he felt the Beatles were “better” than the Rolling Stones, at the height of his fame.

“[Stones] are rooted in the blues. When they write stuff, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influence,” McCartney said, before adding, “There are a lot of differences, and I love Stones, but I’m with you.” The Beatles “were better.”