Laura Marling Announces New Song for Our Daughter

Laura Marling announced her new album, “Song for Our Daughter,” and explained her decision to release it at the heart of the coronavirus pandemic.

The music shared details of the new record with fans during the latest guitar lesson on Instagram Live today (April 5).

“Song for Our Daughter” is Marling’s seventh album and next year is Semper Femina. According to the performer, she was not expected to leave by the end of the year, but she “saw no reason to support what could at least entertain and, at best, give some sense of union.”

“It is amazing to see the facade of our daily lives dissolve, but only the essentials remain; those we love and care about,” she said. “An album devoid of everything that is made of it by modernity and property is, in fact, part of me, and I would like you to have it.

“I would love for you to hear the amazing story of a fragmentary, senseless trauma, and a long quest to understand what it means to be a woman in this society. If I listen to it now, it makes more sense to me than when I did it “My writing, as never before, was months, years, before my conscious mind. It was there all the time and gently led me through the chaos of life.”

She went on to say, “I am older, old enough to have a daughter of my own, and I feel a strong responsibility to protect the girl. whisper in her ear all the distrust and affirmation that I found difficult to provide. This album is such a weird whisper; a little distorted, a little out of sequence, such a life. “

“A Song for Our Daughter” will be released this Friday (April 10). The track list and additional information are not yet confirmed.

Speaking about the record earlier this year, Marling said she “thought a lot about how I would equip the next generation so I wouldn’t be armed.” “But I also thought about not writing the same song I had been writing for the last ten years,” she added. “It’s good to avoid.”