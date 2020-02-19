[Laura Marling announces two London displays on British isles tour – how to get tickets]

We will use your e mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Discoverfor facts of your facts security rights Invalid Email

Laura Marling has introduced a headline United kingdom tour for May perhaps.

The singer-songwriter will headline two London shows. She’ll execute at the Islington Assembly Corridor on Could 27 and Tabernacle on May 28.

Her most recent launch was the acclaimed 2017 album ‘Semper Femina’ her sixth LP over-all.

She adopted it up with a collaboration album ‘LUMP’ together with Mike Lindsay of the band Tunng, with Marling offering the vocals for the album and Lindsay playing most of the insturmnets.

Marling is anticipated to launch her seventh album in 2020 to coincide with her future European and US tour.

The artist has beforehand won the BRIT Award for Feminine Solo Artist and the NME Award for Best Solo Artist as perfectly as obtaining a few Mercury Prize nominations and a Grammy nomination.

Her approaching tour will head to Manchester and Birmingham this May well.

You can obtain out how to get tickets under.

How to get tickets

They go on typical sale at 10am on Friday February 21 via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tour dates

Could 22 – Manchester, Stoller Hall

May 23 – Birmingham, St Paul’s Church

Might 27 – London, Islington Assembly Hall

Might 28 – London, Tabernacle