laura-marling-signs-new-history-offer-forward-of-2020-album-launch

Laura Marling has signed a new file deal ahead of the launch of her next solo album, which is owing afterwards this yr.

Marling is returning to motion in 2020 with new songs and tour strategies, with are living reveals prepared for May. Her past album, ‘Semper Femina’, was unveiled back in March 2017.

Chrysalis Records, who are re-launching as a front-line record label in 2020, have partnered with the unbiased label Partisan Documents to co-sign Marling for her subsequent album.

The companions assure that Marling’s subsequent album, which will be her seventh solo studio LP, will get there “later this yr, [with] far more aspects on that coming soon.”

Laura Marling (Picture: Getty)

Partisan’s MD Zena White stated that the label is “thrilled to occur with each other on [Chrysalis’] relaunch, and even much more so to be doing work with the unmatched talent of Laura Marling.”

Chrysalis CEO Jeremy Lascelles included of the partnership: “Laura Marling, Chrysalis Data, Partisan Information. A match designed in heaven.”

More signings to Chrysalis are established to be announced in the coming months.

You can see particulars of Laura Marling’s approaching United kingdom tour dates under:

Could



22 – Stoller Hall, Manchester



23 – St Paul’s Church, Birmingham



27 – Islington Assembly Hall, London



28 – Tabernacle, London



29 – Leicester Sq. Theatre, London