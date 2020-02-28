[laura-ramsey,-gwendolyn-o’neil-chat-saturday-rematch-in-florida]

RINGSIDE 28/02/2020

This Saturday night time, a rematch 10-years in the creating as heavyweight’s Laura Ramsey and Gwendolyn O’Neil fight at the Saint Petersburg Marriott Clearwater.

The 11 bout card is promoted by T&K Boxing Promotions.

Both of those gals got their final views in, as they wind down instruction camp just two times right before their face.

“I had a fantastic instruction camp. She wished the rematch, so we are heading to do this. I truly feel that I have an edge simply because I received the 1st struggle,” Claimed O’Neil.

Explained Ramsey, “My training camp did not go as planned. I had a demise of a family members pal, so that impacted me. About two several years ago, I wished to retire and Gwendolyn reached out to me. More than the previous few of a long time, we spoke a handful of moments about accomplishing this rematch and she was fascinated.”

“We are both equally champions. She fought Laila Ali two times. In truth the 2nd time she fought Laila, it was intended to me. I signed for that fight. We are the only two credible heavyweights out there, so if this is our past fights, we intellect as properly go out with a bang. It would make feeling to have the fight in this article as I started out my initial novice struggle in Saint Petersburg, so I intellect as effectively complete here. The first battle with Gwendolyn was on a card promoted by her individuals. so this battle is promoted by my wished-for promoters. This is a fight that I HAVE TO Get. I want to even the score with her. We are both of those 50 a long time-previous and the blended age has to be a record. I really don’t think any fight has a mixed age of 100, so not only will this be a excellent battle, but it will be historic.”

In a 6-round bout, undefeated super middleweight Sonny Duversonne (10–2, 7 KOs) of Avon Park, Florida normally takes on 55-battle veteran Larry Smith of Dallas, Texas.

In four-round bouts:

Jasmine Artiga (7-, four KOs) of Tampa, Florida will take on Myrka Aguayo (3-2) of Tijuana, Mexico in a super flyweight bout.

Felix Santana (four-, 3 KOs) of Ocala, Florida fights Ayron Palmer (-3) in a tremendous lightweight battle.

Jarred Jarvais (two-) of New Port Richey, Florida battles Fernando Marrero (-3) of Miami in a featherweight tussle.

Brandon Moore of Lakeland, Florida helps make his pro debut towards Nick Pinnock (-one-one) of Tallahassee, Florida in a heavyweight affair

Iron Alvarez (nine-, nine KOs) of Winter Haven, Florida squares off with Jorge Luis Santos Guzman (7-nine-1, two KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico in a super featherweight bout.

Joseph Fernandez (12-three-three, 3 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Florida will get on Carlos Pena (five-26-two, 2 KOs) of Erie, PA in a super lightweight combat.

Armando Moran (two-1, two KOs) of Wahneta, Florida fights Matthew Knauss (-one) of Fernandina Seaside, Florida in a featherweight affair

Evander Lamourt (5-two, one KO) requires on Ubaldo Lara (1-1) of Indianapolis in a lightweight level of competition.

Arnold Hill (11-14, 6 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Florida will take on undefeated Ty McLoed (4-, 4 KOs) of Bradenton, Florida in a gentle heavyweight combat.

