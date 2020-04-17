Laura Whitmore causes gossip about Iain Stirling’s ring engagement

Laura Whitmore came out with a fancy diamond on her ring finger (Photo: Grid)

Laura Whitmore sparked speculation about whether she and Iain Stirling are engaged after she got the ring on her wedding finger.

The presenter was photographed during jogging, when she used one form of exercise allowed for one day in a coronavirus pandemic, along with new jewelry.

Laura’s left hand was decorated with stunning yellow stone, with what appeared to be diamonds embedded on both sides of it, prompting fans to think that Iain’s boyfriend might be asking the question.

The voiceover star, Love Island and Laura, isolated themselves in their home in London and left the house only for the necessary trips.

Neither Laura nor Iain commented or got engaged, but Laura informed her observers about what they were doing at home.

The couple enjoyed some prosecco and painting sessions when they created miniature easels and went to work, creating canvases together.

She also shared a video with her and Iain (and their dog) on ​​their balcony, clapping to NHS frontline staff fighting coronavirus on Thursday evening.

Laura fascinated fans with a movie in which she performs a dance routine to the song Break Up Little Mix to celebrate this Friday (but really, who even knows when it is the day), in which she did not look like she was wearing a ring.

Laura and Iain met for the first time in 2016, and they met together the following summer, and Iain told Chris Ramsey: “I have someone like me, but much, much better.

“And Laura has someone similar to her, but much worse. I did it well, but I’m very happy because it’s cute and stuff. ”

Laura and Iain Stirling isolated together in London (photo: Getty)

Laura also admitted that she had to invite Iain because he was too scared to make the first move, but he was sending her all the time.

The pair also began working together this year, when Laura assumed the role of presenter in the first series of Winter Love Island, after Caroline Flack stepped down after the arrest.

