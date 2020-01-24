Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane Attend Instagram Grammy Luncheon | 2020 Grammys Weekend, Becky G, Diana Gordon, Dinah Jane, Ella Mai, Laura Marano, Lauren Jauregui, Lexy Panterra, Loren Gray, Melanie Fiona, MILCK, Saweetie, Sydney Sierota, tinashe, zhavia ward

Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane walk the carpet while carpet while assisting Instagram Grammy Luncheon Friday afternoon (January 24) at Ysabel in West Hollywood, California.

The event celebrated women in music and many rising female stars went out to attend the event.

Ella Mai, Tinashe, Saweetie, Echosmith“S Sydney Sierota, Becky G, Zhavia Ward, Laura Marano, Loren Gray, Lexy panterra, Melanie Fiona, Diana Gordon, and MILCK were among the other stars present.

There will be many more events leading up to the Grammys throughout the weekend, so stay tuned!

Photos: Getty

