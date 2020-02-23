[lauren-jauregui-sings-in-spanish-for-1st-time-on-new-music-‘nada’-with-tainy-&-c.-tangana]

Lauren Jauregui is showing off her vocals in Tainy‘s new tune “Nada“!

The 23-yr-outdated singer joins C. Tangana to sing the duet from the Puerto Rican producer.

“Nada” marks the very first time that Lauren has unveiled a music the place she sings in Spanish. She also sings some in English as well.

“So thrilled for #Nada coming out tonight and am just listening to this tunes I’m about to give you this yr and I really can not hold out to share this with you. Whew,” Lauren tweeted appropriate ahead of the track arrived out.

Examine out the music online video now and be absolutely sure to download the observe and incorporate it to your playlist!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/suTAIjL2UYw" width="500"></noscript> Tainy, Lauren Jauregui, C. Tangana – ‘Nada’

Click inside to read through the full lyrics to the song…