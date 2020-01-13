Lauren Jauregui to her fans: “I love you more than you know” | Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui feels very grateful to all of his fans this weekend.

In a series of tweets, the 23-year-old singer talked about her recognition for her fan base.

“I want to take a moment to say a deep and complete THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to each of you who stayed close to me, loved me, nourished me, understood me and RIDED me with me during all those years. For those who have come here, I see you and I love you more than you know, ”she wrote.

Lauren “For all the new babies, thank you for joining us and for all those who come A BIG BIG THANK YOU for believing in me.”

If you didn’t know, Lauren has a brand new song on the Birds of Prey album called “Invisible Chains”.

“So honored / excited to be part of this !! First soundtrack of the film and I couldn’t be more moved to be part of it in particular. Release on February 7 !! “, She alerted the fans.

Stay tuned for the official feed!

For all new babies, thank you for joining us and for all those who come A BIG BIG THANK YOU for believing in me💕✨

– Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) January 10, 2020

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB