[lauren-london-closes-the-rumors-that-she-and-diddy-are-courting:-“end-actively-playing-with-me-and-my-title,quot]

Internet is a wild position in some cases, and when some issues turn out to be disproportionate, other issues are merely invented. Somebody, someplace, made Lauren London go bankrupt, and she took the gram to flip it off.

Rumors began to emerge about the nature of Lauren London’s romance with Diddy, soon after she revealed and deleted some pretty everyday photos of the two.

While the pics do not counsel any variety of passionate romantic relationship concerning them, people today started talking and headlines started to seem. Lauren, even so, helps make it clear that these men and women are loud and incorrect.

In some Instagram posts, Lauren addresses the headlines and says she will generally be named Lady Hussle. 1st, she posts a image of Nipsey subtitled: “Still His! King Ermias! Never ever neglect!”

And as if that was not ample, Lauren arrived up with a further concept, telling absolutely everyone to cease taking part in with her!

“Stop enjoying with me and my identify. Now permit me go back to therapeutic.

We wish Lauren absolutely nothing but peace though she is nevertheless stricken and healing.