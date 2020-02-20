[lauren-london-evidently-denies-the-rumor-that-she-is-relationship-diddy]

Jemal Countess / WireImage

Make sure you allow the document clearly show: Lauren London is not relationship Sean "Diddy,quot Combs.

%MINIFYHTML0f9873ef68974105859f2bcc7a4705a211% %MINIFYHTML0f9873ef68974105859f2bcc7a4705a212%

Men and women commenced to speculate that Lauren is dating the rapper just after he posted a photo of him and Lauren at the Roc Country brunch this February. "More dropped data files … Me and my sister @LaurenLondon @rocnation brunch," he shared on his Instagram and his tale.

The pictures have been harmless adequate, with Lauren and Diddy just going for walks all-around the location, following to a blue coronary heart. Nonetheless, social media consumers commenced to question if London was ready to depart considerably less than a 12 months just after the death of Nipsey Hussle.

And to insert more gasoline to the flame, some tabloids noted that they are truly coming out.

But Lauren London swiftly designed it clear that she is not dating Diddy or everyone else. "I am all adore and peace, but by no means forget about it … I am an afflicted female and I never enjoy with Nip, my spouse and children, my character and my code," he says on Instagram.