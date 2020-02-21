[lauren-london-speaks-out-following-rumors-she’s-relationship-diddy-soon-after-nipsey-hussle’s-demise:-‘still-his!-king-ermias!’]

LOS ANGELES — Actress Lauren London has doubled down on her enduring adore for Nipsey Hussle seemingly in reaction to rumors that she had come to be romantically included with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to numerous released media experiences, unsubstantiated rumors that London and Combs were an item started to swirl immediately after Combs posted now-deleted pics of himself and London at a bash earlier this year.

London took to Instagram Thursday to share two posts presumably in response to the speculation — the first, a image of Hussle, whose real title was Ermias Asghedom, with the caption, “Nonetheless His! King Ermias! Hardly ever Overlook!”

London posted the same image to her Instagram tale together with the text: “Forever and even soon after Connect with me Girl Hussle.”

She followed that submit with one more post that read through in aspect: “Stop…enjoying with me and my identify. Now Permit me get again to therapeutic.”

“I am all adore and peace but never fail to remember….I’m a female in grief and I will not perform about Nip, my loved ones, my character and code. Bout to consume a inexperienced juice to start the working day though,” read through the caption for that next put up.

A closing message posted to her Instagram tale examine, “Peace is Loud occasionally Peace speaks up occasionally In particular when it is the proper issue to do.”

Hussle was shot to dying on March 31, 2019, though standing outdoors The Marathon, his South Los Angeles apparel retailer, not far from where the rapper grew up.

The 33-yr-outdated Grammy-nominated rapper was an Eritrean-American father of two. He was a beloved figure for his philanthropic get the job done that went nicely further than the usual superstar “offering again” ethos.