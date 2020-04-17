Laurence Tribe calls for mass infection and death of corona

Professor at Harvard Law School and a frequent visitor to MSNBC Lorenz tribe was criticized on social media on Friday for claiming that a large number of the population “should be exposed” to the corona and die.

In a Twitter post, Tribe wrote: “Because it’s too late to contain COVID-19, there’s only one possible end to the story: We need to develop collective immunity to the disease.”

“Instead of a vaccine, it means that most of us should be exposed to the virus. Some of us, unknown, a large number of us will die, “he said, quickly calling for the contempt of other media commentators and college professors.

– Laurence Tribe (.tribelaw) April 17, 2020

Go to Larry first

– Rob (@robrousseau) April 17, 2020

I’ve been telling you for a few years now that Larry Tribe is often involved in conspiracy theories, but bias will lead me to analogy.

Do you understand now?

Your anger at Trump should not lead you to seek the views of people who are detached from reality. pic.twitter.com/PU7u5WMk8p

– Yashar Ali @ (@yashar) April 17, 2020

Usually your shit doesn’t kill people. This shit can. Shut up.

– Angus Johnston @ (@studentactivism) April 17, 2020

Is it an invitation for people to come from your home and cough you up? Because if not you might avoid the shit “us”

– Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) April 17, 2020

are you a volunteer, or is this a sharp chicken?

– Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 17, 2020

Larry Tribe was once the most respected legal scholar of his generation and was considered a possible candidate for the Supreme Court under a Democratic president http://t.co/R4WdQGZ882

– dylan matthews (@dylanmatt) 17 April 2020

Drive the road, .tribelaw. Video your bravery and post it here to inspire us all. https://t.co/yrkxVoZoFK

– Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 17, 2020

“It simply came to our notice then. If you don’t post it as a goodbye, as you walk mask and glove into battle to be a potential sacrificial lamb for your “brilliant” design, the actress reacted Yvette Nicole Brown.

That’s not it, Lawrence. If you don’t post it as a goodbye as you walk masked and gloveless in battle to be a potential sacrificial lamb for your “brilliant” design.

Hashtag: NOPE. https://t.co/Yx4rsXrA0T

– yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 17, 2020

“Constitutional law and public health are different parts of the university for one reason,” said NBC News’ policy editor. Benny Charlene.

Constitutional law and public health are different parts of the university for one reason https://t.co/tZxLFiHQUB

– Benjy Sarlin (enBenjySarlin) April 17, 2020

Tribe had previously been criticized by the media for exchanging conspiracy theories for the President. Donald Trump and Russia, and BuzzFeed called on the professor in 2017 to “share unconfirmed, speculative and sometimes wild information.”

Tribe also helped promote a humble media commentator Louise Mens – who has been widely mocked for repeatedly claiming that President Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon He was “considered” for “the death penalty” – while Intercept described Tribe as “one of the most volatile Internet cranes, creating savage conspiracy theories and, in the process, becoming a social media star and a favorite of MSNBC.”

