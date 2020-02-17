[laureus-awards:-south-africa,-rugby-winner,-defeat-liverpool-to-honor-the-team-rugby-union-news]

%MINIFYHTMLbae0fd2e47c7b4cb47ca3734daa3e0f411%

Method A person winner Lewis Hamilton and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi were being declared joint winners of the Environment Athlete of the Calendar year Award.

The captain of South Africa, Siya Kolisi, lifted the Webb Ellis Cup

The winners of the South Africa Rugby Planet Cup ended up named Team of the Yr at the Laureus Environment Sporting activities Awards, beating the Champions of the Liverpool Champions League.

The Springboks, who won the Earth Cup in Japan final yr for the 3rd time in record, also observed Monday the competition of the winners of the United States Women's Earth Cup in Berlin.

Method 1 winner Lewis Hamilton and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi ended up declared joint winners of the Environment Athlete of the Yr Award just after the vote was tied for the initially time in the 20-12 months record of the awards.

The Mercedes Hamilton driver won his sixth F1 Environment Championship in 2019, with 11 race wins and 17 podiums, even though Messi became the best player in the globe for the sixth file time when he gained the Golden Ball.

Hamilton will match Michael Schumacher's seven entire world title record if he retains his crown in the new Formula 1 season

Hamilton applied his speech to highlight what he thinks are complications about the deficiency of range in F1.

"Our sport has really tiny or no variety, it is a trouble we confront continually," claimed Hamilton.

"It is all our duty to use our platforms for that: really pushing for gender equality, inclusion, definitely creating guaranteed we are participating and symbolizing where by the entire world is currently."

Simone Biles, who grew to become the most decorated gymnast in the heritage of the planet championship when she gained her 25th medal previous 12 months, won her third Athlete of the Yr honor following profitable the award in 2017 and 2019.