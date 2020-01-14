LAUSD cooperates in investigation into murder of 6-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death by a former coach after school

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) – The Los Angeles Unified School District is working with Downey police to investigate the murder of 6-year-old Dayvon Taylor.

The boy was killed the day after Christmas and was allegedly beaten to death by former LAUSD employee Tyler Martin-Brand of Downey.

Martin-Brand was a former after-school trainer at the Normandy elementary school and became a family friend.

Broken-hearted family members ask for answers after 6-year-old boy was beaten to death by Martin-Brand, whom he met during an after-school summer program at school primary.

According to his family, the 23-year-old suspect admitted that he had beaten the child as a form of discipline.

“I don’t know how this man could have worked with children and done what he did to my nephew,” said Virginia Sewell, the victim’s great aunt. “Justice must be done.”

LAUSD says he was unaware that Martin-Brand had maintained contact with Dayvon and his mother after his transfer from Normandy and that he was no longer employed by the school district.

“Los Angeles Unified will conduct an in-depth investigation to determine the extent to which Mr. Martin-Brand violated our policy on access to non-school hours and association with students,” LAUSD said in a statement.

Community activists say others have come forward saying that Martin-Brand has been violent with their children.

“We are concerned with why he was still allowed to work at the school and why these incidents of violence have not been reported by school administrators,” said Najee Ali of Project Islamic Hope.

Martin-Brand is behind bars, held on $ 2 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

