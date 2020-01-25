Lauv Announces O2 Brixton Academy UK Tour Show – How To Get Tickets

Lauv has announced the details of a great London title.

The artist will bring the How I’m Feeling world tour to the UK in 2020.

He will see him at the head of the O2 Brixton Academy on November 17.

The tour supports his first upcoming album, “How I’m Feeling”.

To be released on March 6, it presents singles “I’m So Tired” and “F ** k, I’m Lonely”.

The LP presents collaborations with Troye Sivan, Anne Marie and LANY.

It follows his first compilation album “ I Met You When I Was 18 (The Playlist) ” released in 2018.

In addition to his solo work, he also collaborated with BTS and DJ Snake and wrote songs for Khalid, Céline Dion, Backstreet Boys and Charli XCX.

His next tour will also head to Birmingham and Manchester.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 10 a.m. on Friday 31 January via seetickets.com.

Tour dates

November 10 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

November 13 – Manchester Academy

November 17 – London, O2 Brixton Academy

.