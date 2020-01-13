Lava flows from volcano near Manila; tens of thousands of flights – Boston Herald

Loading...

By JOEAL CALUPITAN and JIM GOMEZ

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) – Red-hot lava spit out of a volcano near the Philippine capital of Manila on Monday, while tens of thousands of people fled through heavy ash and frightening vibrations and authorities made plans to evacuate hundreds of thousands more for fear of a greater eruption.

Ash clouds from the Taal volcano reached 65 kilometers (40 miles) north on Sunday, closing the country’s main airport and canceling more than 500 flights. The airport was partially reopened on Monday after the rainfall had subsided.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage that was directly due to the eruption. However, a truck slipped out of control on an ash-covered road, killing the driver and injuring three companions in the Laguna province in a police accident possibly related to slippery conditions.

The government’s disaster relief agency and other officials reported that more than 30,000 villagers fled their homes in the badly hit Batangas province and nearby Cavite province. Officials expected the number to swell.

Some residents could not immediately flee their ash-covered villages due to lack of transport and poor visibility. Others refused to leave their homes and farms.

“We have a problem – our people are panicking because of the volcano because they want to save their livelihoods, their pigs and herds of cows,” Mayor Wilson Maralit of the city of Balete told DZMM radio. “We try to prevent them from returning and to warn that the volcano can explode again and hit them any time.”

Maralit, whose city is located along the Taal Lake shoreline that surrounds the erupting volcano, appealed to troops and more police to prevent people from sneaking back to their villages.

After cleaning and a shift of ash-laden winds away from Manila, officials have partially reopened the main airport and have aircraft taken off. President Rodrigo Duterte’s plane was able to land on Monday from his home town of Davao in Manila, his spokesman said, adding that he saw the magnitude of the disaster from the plane.

According to the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology, Taal suddenly came back to life on Sunday and steam, ash and pebbles shot up 10 to 15 kilometers into the air.

On Monday, the ash and steam column reached a height of 2 kilometers (about a mile), with lava fountains spraying less than half that height before falling into the lake around the main crater. Lava also spouted from another opening north of the main crater, said Renato Solidum, who heads the institute.

However, frequent vibrations and a build-up of pressure from the 311-foot (311-meter) volcano, one of the smallest in the world, indicated that a large and much more dangerous eruption could still occur, he said.

The governmental agency for volcano monitoring raised the danger level around Language three notches on Sunday to level 4, indicating that a dangerous eruption was possible within hours to days. Level 5, the highest, means that such an eruption is ongoing.

The last disastrous eruption of the volcano took place in 1965, when more than 200 people were killed.

Irene de Claro, a mother of four, was worried about her father, who was staying in their village in Agoncillo while the rest of the family fled.

“My father is missing. We also don’t know what happened to our house because the ashes were to our knees, it was very dark and the ground was constantly shaking when we left, “said the Castro at a school in Lemery.” Most likely there is nothing to return to to turn. We are back to zero. “

The small island where the volcano is located has long been designated as a ‘permanent danger zone’, although fishing villages have existed there for years. Those residents were all evacuated, volcanology officials said, adding that there should also be a total evacuation of endangered communities within a radius of 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) from Taal,

Government work was suspended and schools closed in a wide strip of villages and towns, including Manila, due to the health risks of the ashes.

Language is considered the second most restive of about two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A long-sleeping volcano, Mount Pinatubo, blew its summit north of Manila in 1991 into one of the largest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds of people.

About 20 typhoons and other major storms per year also hit the Philippines, making it one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world.

Gomez reported from Manila. Associated Press journalists Kiko Rosario in Manila and Aaron Favila in Tagaytay contributed to this report.