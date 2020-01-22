Lava visible on Whakaari / White Island eruption unlikely World News

Lava has been spotted on the surface of Whakaari / White Island – the site of a fatal outbreak last year – but experts say there’s no greater chance of a second outbreak.

New Zealand’s GNS Science said magma just below the crater floor has now risen to the surface.

Eighteen people died after the outbreak on December 9, last year, a death toll in which two bodies have not yet been found.

“It is still very unlikely (with a 1 percent chance) that another outbreak will occur within 24 hours in the next four weeks,” said GNS Science volcanologist Craig Miller on duty.

Aerial views of Whakaari / White Island now show that lava is visible in the openings created by the December 9 eruption. (Geonet). (Twitter)

The alarm level is still at level two and the volcano is still in an increased state of unrest.

“Although it is very unlikely, an explosive breakout from the active vent area remains possible and could occur without prior activity,” said Miller.

“This type of outbreak could be caused by the collapse of unstable material behind the vents or a significant decrease in gas emissions that allow water from the reforming crater lake or geothermal system to enter the active vents for hot gas.”

The volcano erupted on December 9, showering tourists with ashes, melted rocks and toxic gas.

Tourists watch the Whakaari / White Island eruption on December 9th (Michael Schade). (AAP)

Sixteen Australian residents or citizens had been confirmed or suspected to be dead after the disaster.

Many of the victims were passengers on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship and visited the island when the outbreak happened.

Six bodies were recovered from the island on a rescue mission by the New Zealand Defense Force elite soldiers.