Law enforcement appear for a gunman who shot a female in a minivan near I-35 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Well worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas law enforcement are wanting for the man who fired a rifle at a minivan late at night, hitting a woman inside of in the vicinity of Interstate-35.

A guy inside the minivan was not shot, but his car or truck crashed.

Both equally were taken to the medical center exactly where law enforcement assistance the woman receive remedy for at minimum 1 gunshot wound.

Police stated they even now do not know if the victims and the suspect know every single other.