[law-enforcement-arrest-driver-who-strike-bicyclist-then-left-the-scene-in-st.-pete]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Bessie Cooper is nevertheless in disbelief.

Her grownup son was driving his bike Friday night time heading northbound on 22nd Avenue South in St. Petersburg when a driver hit him.

Law enforcement say the driver bought out of her vehicle, argued with the victim and then fled the scene.

Now, 55-12 months-old Anthony Williams is recovering at a regional hospital.

Andrew Williams (Courtesy Bessie Cooper)

“He has a broken wrist, I feel his wrist is damaged,” reported Cooper. “And he’s authentic sore in his shoulders.”

Cooper didn’t go to the hospital to see her son Saturday early morning since he stated he wasn’t in the temper for corporation and needed to rest. Nevertheless, he did relay to his mother what transpired on Valentine’s Working day night time at the intersection of 22nd Avenue South and 15th Avenue.

“The female, she experienced her lights off and he didn’t see her coming. And she stopped just after she had hit him and explained, ‘You’re in the mistaken. You did not have your lights on,’” Williams explained to his mom. “And he was just… on the floor, you know?”

Cooper said fortunately, a amount of men and women were in the spot when the incident occurred and jotted down the license plate. That led law enforcement to 22-12 months-aged Jazmym Gale’s household not much away from the scene.

There they discovered Gale’s Gray Hyundai Elantra with destruction to the passenger side of the motor vehicle.

Officers arrested Gale and billed her with leaving the scene of an incident involving injury. Deputies produced her from the county jail on Saturday afternoon immediately after she posted a $two,500 bond.

Cooper just just can’t understand why Gale did not keep on being at the scene.

“In my life span, I hit a puppy when I was functioning at the hospital more than on 4th Avenue and 30th and I even stopped for that pet. You know, obtained out and aided that puppy,” mentioned Cooper. “And she hits a human staying and keeps it moving?”

