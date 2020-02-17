[law-enforcement-arrest-guy-on-suspicion-of-indecently-exposing-himself-in-croydon]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Recognizefor details of your details protection legal rights Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a series of indecent exposures in Croydon have arrested a male.

The Metropolitan Police gained reviews that a person indecently uncovered himself on 4 different situations on Shirley Oaks Street, in Shirley during January and February 2020.

A 30-12 months-outdated man was arrested on suspicion of indecent publicity on February 5.

He was taken to a South London law enforcement station and was later introduced on bail to a date in late February pending additional enquiries.

The suspect in each and every of the incident is explained as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of a medium construct, with quick, receding darkish brown hair.

It can be alleged that when committing the offences he wore a black leather, biker type jacket, in excess of a grey best, with black trousers and darkish footwear.

The Achieved are investigating the allegations and are pleasing for any opportunity victims to arrive ahead.

A spokesperson for the pressure claimed: “Detectives are keen to hear from any person who thinks that they could have been a sufferer of indecent publicity in the Shirley location and encourage victims to discuss with officers, at the incredibly the very least, to assure they get guidance.”

Anybody with facts is asked to ring the Satisfied Law enforcement on 101 or simply call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

