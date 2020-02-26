[law-enforcement-arrest-male,-seize-multiple-weapons-for-the-duration-of-look-for-of-south-bakersfield-property]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A look for warrant at a South Bakersfield property led to the arrest of a person and the discovery of 4 unlawful weapons, in accordance to law enforcement.

The Bakersfiled Law enforcement Division mentioned its Special Enforcement Unit served a lookup warrant Tuesday at a property in the 1500 block of Santiago Court docket.

Law enforcement reported they arrested 27-yr-aged Christian Jimenez and seized 4 weapons like two rifles and two handguns.

Jimenez was arrested on a variety of gang-linked and firearm rates.

Any individual with details on the case is requested to get in touch with Bakersfield police at 327-7111.