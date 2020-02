Posted: Feb 17, 2020 / 10: 16 PM PST / Up to date: Feb 17, 2020 / 10: 22 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a man accused of brandishing a gun Monday in Central Bakersfield.

Officers say 61-year-outdated Ernest Edward Cartwright was found brandishing the firearm in spot of 4th Street and Union Avenue.

Cartwright booked into the Kern County Jail on gun-relevant costs, police stated.

Everyone with facts on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.