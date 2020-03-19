Law enforcement arrest suspect next double taking pictures

BATON ROUGE – David Franklin, 26, was arrested for the murder of Keandre Wolf, a 25-12 months-aged from Iberville on March 18.

On March 4th the Baton Rouge Law enforcement Section responded to a taking pictures in the 1200 block of Pear Avenue.

There they uncovered Joshua Johnson lying in a driveway struggling from many gunshot wounds and the entire body of Wolf within the home. Both had been transported to a hospital the place Johnson went into operation and Wolf was pronounced useless.

According to paperwork, Johnson told detectives that “an individual arrived into the apartment and robbed them.”

Detectives realized from evidence that Franklin and Ahmed Muhammed had been suspects in the situation.

Following acquiring a lookup warrant detectives located Franklin and his girlfriend at the tackle mentioned in the warrant.

Through the lookup they located a .40 caliber pistol which matched the proof collected from the criminal offense scene. Detectives also searched the girlfriend’s phone which disclosed that prior to the criminal offense happened she informed Franklin that she did not want Muhammed in her automobile.

Detectives also discovered crack cocaine all through the lookup.

Franklin was scheduling into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was billed with 1 rely just about every of 1st diploma murder, possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of weapons.

According to files, Muhammed was murdered on March 5th.