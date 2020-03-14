Law enforcement: Baby with COVID-19 been given autograph from infected NBA participant

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Of the nine new presumptive good cases of the coronavirus in Rhode Island, a person of which provided a boy or girl from Westerly who recently obtained an autograph from a Utah Jazz player with the virus, town officials verified Friday.

Westerly Police Main Shawn Lacey said two youngsters from Westerly analyzed beneficial: just one is a 2nd grader at Springbrook Elementary College, the other, a toddler, life in Westerly but attends preschool in Mystic, Connecticut. He stated the little ones are not associated.

As a final result, Westerly Superintendent Mark Garceau said Springbrook students and workers have been requested to self-quarantine as a result of March 25.

Lacey claimed one of the young children had recently returned from a cruise to the Bahamas, and the other experienced been given an autograph from one of the two Utah Jazz gamers who tested constructive for the virus when the staff played the Boston Celtics this past weekend.

He did not specify which child attended the NBA activity, which was performed at the TD Garden in Boston. It’s also unclear which participant, Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell, gave the baby the autograph, or if that is exactly exactly where the little one contracted the virus.

The Boston Celtics produced a assertion Friday on the condition, expressing they were informed by overall health officers that it was not likely the players were being contagious throughout the game.

“Specific to the news about the Utah gamers, the [Massachusetts Department of Public Health] has recommended us that primarily based on people players’ well being statuses in the course of this period, it is not likely that any one from the team came into call with them although they were being contagious,” the assertion reads.