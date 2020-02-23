law-enforcement:-children-act-‘exactly-as-they-should’-when-stranger-offers-them-dollars

LIBERTY, Mo. (WDAF)– After concerned parents shared a movie warning other individuals about stranger danger with their little ones, law enforcement have stated they have located the stranger in problem, who has denied any “criminal intent.”

“At this level we do not believe there is a hazard to anybody in the local community,” the Liberty Police Section said in a Facebook put up.

The statement will come after FOX4 described on the video clip, which displays a person in a hoodie approached youthful small children taking part in in a backyard on Monday, Feb. 17.

In the video clip, the male ways the fence with what appears to be dollars in his hand. The hooded stranger then reaches around the fence and appears as though he is offering the two-, four-, and 6-12 months-outdated kids hard cash to acquire candy. The gentleman, insistent at initially, last but not least still left soon after the kids refused to technique him.

“We have since realized the id of the person and have interviewed him. The person has denied possessing any nefarious or criminal intent,” the law enforcement mentioned. “He has been recommended to discontinue this variety of conduct.”

They said they do not think there is a hazard to everyone in the local community, and the children acted just how they need to have.