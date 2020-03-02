[law-enforcement-clarify-why-there-is-a-large-police-existence-in-crawley]

Sussex Police have described why some parts of Crawley have been cordoned off.

Parts of Southgate and Tilgate were being reportedly cordoned off on Monday night (March 2) though officers searched for a lacking girl.

The woman has now been observed and is being addressed by paramedics, Sussex Police explained.

In a statement the pressure mentioned: “There is a ton of police exercise all-around the Southgate region of Crawley on Monday evening as we have been searching for a lacking female.

“She has now been found and is getting attended to by paramedics.

“There might be some disruption locally for a when, but nothing at all to get worried about.”

A amount of emergency expert services motor vehicles can be viewed on Brighton Road, Southgate, even though some citizens described that there was also a law enforcement existence in parts of Tilgate earlier on.

A person person mentioned on social media: “Police incident at junction with Brighton Street and Southgate Avenue, Crawley. Portion of footpath taped off. Loads of law enforcement and Ambulance vehicles in attendance.”

