[law-enforcement-‘concerned-for-safety’-of-boy,-eleven,-lacking-from-southwark]

Law enforcement have issued an urgent enchantment to discover a young boy from South London.

Offiers are “involved for the safety’ of Cornelius Ayanibadejo, who is just 11-many years-old.

The youngster is lacking from Southwark, with law enforcement releasing an attractiveness to come across him. The urgent charm was posted on Twitter this afternoon (Saturday, February 29), by police in South London.

If everyone has any information and facts as to his whereabouts, please contact 999 applying the reference 20MIS008241.

A spokesperson for Lambeth Law enforcement mentioned: “Make sure you help us uncover 11-year-outdated lacking boy Cornelius Ayanibadejo who is lacking from Southwark.

“We are involved for his protection and we are pleasing for the publics aid in getting him. Make contact with 999 ref 20MIS008241”

