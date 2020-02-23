law-enforcement-detect-norton-gentleman-who-died-in-suspected-meth-lab-explosion

Police have determined a 38-year-previous Norton male who died Saturday early morning from accidents sustained when a suspected meth lab exploded inside of his apartment.

Edward Rooney of 3 Religion Way, Norton, was pronounced lifeless at Durable Memorial Hospital in Attleboro just right after two: 30 a.m. — a lot less than two hrs following law enforcement and fireplace responded to his condominium developing and uncovered “what appeared to be an explosion from a meth lab operation” inside an vacant condominium, in accordance to a statement from Bristol County District Legal professional Thomas M. Quinn.

Investigators think Rooney fled his condominium right before they arrived and alerted authorities in neighboring cities to be on the lookout for his auto as perfectly as checked with close by hospitals to see if he was admitted.

Shortly right after, officers and paramedics in Attleboro responded to a Pike Avenue home soon after people called 911 to report a male was suffering from “medical challenges.”

The Pike Avenue inhabitants mentioned they were awoken in the middle of the night by a male screaming for aid outdoors. They permitted Rooney inside the mudroom of their household, where by he collapsed times later, prompting the citizens to contact authorities.

Rooney was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital exactly where he was pronounced deceased at 2: 38 a.m. The investigation stays ongoing and the healthcare examiner’s business office will perform an autopsy to establish Rooney’s precise bring about of loss of life.

All people of the Religion Way apartment sophisticated in Norton where by the suspected meth lab explosion took place were being evacuated to a close by community centre.

Norton Police Officers and Detectives were assisted by the Massachusetts Condition Police Bomb Squad, the Massachusetts Condition Fire Marshall’s Place of work, the Massachusetts Point out Police Clandestine Lab Enforcement Device, Massachusetts State Law enforcement Criminal offense Scene Services, and Massachusetts Point out Police Detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Business office to mitigate chemicals and residue inside Rooney’s apartment.