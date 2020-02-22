A person has been billed pursuing a stabbing at a mosque in Park Road, NW8.

Daniel Horton, 29, of no fixed abode, was billed with Portion 18 GBH and possession of a bladed write-up on Friday (February 21).

He is due to show up in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court docket on Saturday (February 22).

This follows an incident at approximately 3.10pm on Thursday (February 20).

A male, aged in his 70s, was taken to clinic for treatment to stab accidents – he was discharged next treatment method.

Officers from the Central West Command Unit look into.