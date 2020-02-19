[Law enforcement examine rash of thefts of parked autos still left managing on South, Southwest sides]

At the very least nine motor vehicles left jogging with keys in their ignitions have been stolen in the previous thirty day period on the South and Southwest sides.

The thefts, which day back to Feb. two, transpired in Bridgeport, McKinley Park, Brighton Park, Gage Park and Again of the Yards, in accordance to a neighborhood notify from Chicago law enforcement.

They occurred:

about 10 p.m. Feb. two in the 3600 Block of South Damen Avenue

about four p.m. Feb. 5 in the 3700 Block of South Princeton Avenue

about 3 p.m. Feb. five in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue

about two: 15 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 300 Block of West Pershing Highway

about 10: 45 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 4300 Block of South Mozart Avenue

about five: 35 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 4400 Block of South Richmond Avenue

about 7 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 2900 Block of South Loomis Avenue

about 7 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 5000 Block of South Elizabeth Avenue and

about 1 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 2300 Block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Law enforcement asked everyone with info to simply call Region Central detectives at 312-747-8382.