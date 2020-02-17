[law-enforcement-fatally-shoot-a-male-connected-to-automobile-thefts,-stabbing]

%MINIFYHTML49558f6b4441d3e892ba0f7183c66ab211%

NEWBURY, Massachusetts (AP) – Police officers shot and killed a gentleman related to vehicle thefts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, authorities explained.

Massachusetts state law enforcement recognized the guy on Monday as Thomas Murray, 31, of Dracut, Massachusetts. He is also suspected of a auto theft in Lowell, Massachusetts, and a subsequent motor vehicle theft from a dealership in Nashua, New Hampshire, throughout which an employee was stabbed, the media documented.

Law enforcement in Lowell mentioned a man, thought to be Murray, informed a female in a purple Subaru to get out of the vehicle, and snatched the victim’s purse through a battle, just before using off in the auto about 3 pm Sunday. Fewer than two hours afterwards, law enforcement had been notified that the auto had been traced to Nashua, but the officers who responded could not obtain it.

About an hour later, law enforcement obtained information of a automobile theft at a BMW dealership in Nashua. Authorities said the auto was stolen at knife position and that the description of the suspect coincided with the description of the Lowell auto hijacker. Nashua police later identified the stolen Subaru of Lowell at the dealership.

A Massachusetts point out law enforcement officer discovered a BMW that matched the description of the theft at a provider station in the town of Byfield in Newbury, Massachusetts, all over 7 p.m., state police stated in a assertion.

Responding officers bought into the man’s motor vehicle and approached him, at which position a point out law enforcement cruiser and a Newbury police cruiser rammed in, district legal professional Jon Blodgett reported. In response, the law enforcement shot him. It really is unclear how many officers fired their weapons, Blodgett said.

Authorities aided and took the guy to a healthcare facility, the place he later on died. No officer was injured.

A knife was located in the BMW, Blodgett stated. The Nashua dealership personnel was unveiled from the clinic with small accidents, a spokeswoman for Blodgett’s place of work, Carrie Kimball Monahan, instructed the media.

Monahan mentioned the suspect could also be associated to two motor vehicle thefts, in Boston and North Andover, on Saturday.