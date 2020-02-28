[law-enforcement-hunt-for-suspect-who-‘exposed-himself’-in-putney]

We will use your e mail address only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Recognizefor facts of your information security legal rights Invalid E mail

A male is currently being sought by the law enforcement soon after allegedly exposing himself in Putney.

The suspect was lively between 9.30pm previous night (Thursday February 27) and 2am this early morning in the Putney Hill place of South London.

Police have introduced an e-in good shape of a man they desire to speak to as perfectly as CCTV images in connection with the incident.





The suspect is described as white with brown hair, in his early 30s and with an common make.

Police are calling for witnesses to appear forward if they know a thing about the incident.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Law enforcement explained: “We received experiences of a male exposing himself in the Putney Hill space among 9.30pm and 2am.





“Explained as white, early 30s, brown hair, no beard, English accent, regular make.”

They are also urging people today to call 999 if they see him or the non-crisis line on 101.

As an different witnesses could simply call Crimestoppers British isles on 0800 555 111.

Is there a story you feel MyLondon ought to be masking? Make sure you get in touch at [email protected]