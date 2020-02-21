[law-enforcement-hunt-gentleman-on-crutch-just-after-passenger-is-robbed-on-thameslink-teach]

We will use your email address only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Discoverfor information of your facts safety legal rights Invalid Electronic mail

Robbers who robbed a educate passenger of his designer earphones are becoming hunted by police.

Two men law enforcement want to communicate to, just one strolling with the help of a crutch, had been noticed on CCTV following the gentleman was robbed at lunchtime in a initial-class carriage on a prepare in between Mill Hill Broadway and Hendon stations in North London.

Law enforcement say the robbers had been sat reverse the target on the Thameslink educate at one.25pm on Monday, January 27.

A British Transportation Police spokesman stated: “One particular of the adult males then intimated that he experienced a knife and advised him to hand in excess of his ear phones.

“The sufferer ran out of the carriage, dropping his earphones as he went.

“The suspects remaining the teach at Hendon station.”

He included: “Officers would like to communicate to the adult men in the image who may perhaps have information that could enable their investigation.”