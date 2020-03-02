[law-enforcement-identify-croydon-person-billed-with-possessing-firework-at-brighton-v-crystal-palace-match]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivateness Detectfor information of your information safety legal rights Invalid E mail

A soccer fan from Croydon has been charged soon after trouble flared up at the Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace match at the weekend.

Miles Girling, 21, of Engadine Near, Addiscombe was arrested at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (February 29) on suspicion of possession of a firework when moving into a sporting occasion.

He has considering that been charged with the offence and is due to look before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on March 19.

In total, Sussex Law enforcement manufactured 8 arrests in link with the match, which Palace gained 1- courtesy of a Jordan Ayew next fifty percent objective.

A 19-yr-old person and 24-calendar year-aged person from Croydon were arrested in Queens Road, Brighton on suspicion of community get offences. Both have been introduced on conditional bail until eventually March 28.

Steve Bassett, 27, of Swievelands Street in Westerham, Kent, was arrested in Air Street on suspicion of assault. He has due to the fact been billed with this offence and is due to seem before Brighton Magistrates’ Courtroom on March 19.

Two guys and a person female were also arrested and have been launched on conditional bail, and another gentleman has been launched without charge, Sussex Police mentioned.

A spokesman for Sussex Law enforcement explained: “All-around 10am, officers responded to a report of general public buy offences in the city centre. Throughout this, a man sustained a minimal harm as he was removed from the place. He was taken to Royal Sussex County Medical center and afterwards discharged.

“The incident, involving British Transport Police officers, has been referred to the Qualified Expectations Division (PSD) and the Unbiased Business office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will also be educated, as is regimen in circumstances these as this.”

