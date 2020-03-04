[law-enforcement-identify-gentleman-billed-with-stabbing-younger-croydon-man-to-dying-in-road]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivacy Discoverfor particulars of your facts defense rights Invalid Email

A 23-yr-old man has been charged with murdering Tyler Roye who died although going through surgical treatment just after staying stabbed in the road late at evening.

Tyler Roye, 24 from Croydon, was found with stab wounds to his chest on Stroud Environmentally friendly Way, in Woodside just just after midnight on Wednesday, February 26.

He was addressed at the scene and rushed to hospital, but died several hours later on whilst receiving cure.

Sam Odupitan, 23, of Longheath Gardens, just off Long Lane in Croydon, was arrested on Monday, March two and charged with murder and two counts of theft on Wednesday, March four.

He is because of to show up in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court docket on the morning of March five.

Mates explained Tyler, who went to Royston Most important Faculty and Orchard Park Significant College, cherished to rap and was known as Glimpse or Splashy in the audio industry.

Tyler Roye was described as ‘courageous and charming’

The male, who only preferred to be known as TK, explained: “RIP Tyler AKA Glimpse/Splashy [you’ll] in no way be overlooked. Constantly lit up a space with humour and positivity.

“Constantly experimented with your finest to do a thing favourable. Just one of our largest supporters even if we couldn’t offer a little something for you. To know supporting Finesse Foreva was a single of the previous points you posted on Snapchat in your final 24 several hours is an honour. We will dedicate something to you in thanks time.

“He liked tunes and was hoping tricky to make anything of himself while balancing his position.

“We have identified him for years, he applied our studio, came to our events and assisted out when we required an more driver.”

“Grief is the value we pay back for appreciate”

Other individuals took to social media to fork out tribute.

Forensic officers searched for clues on Stroud Eco-friendly Way following the stabbing

A quantity of tributes had been remaining around to in which Tyler was stabbed.

Bouquets, empty alcoholic beverages bottles, candles and a image of Tyler have been still left near to a tree.

Just one information remaining reads: “For a youthful male I under no circumstances realized – but whose dying has experienced a substantial influence!

“If this is just not motive to place down knives then I am not sure what is! R.I.P. Condolences to spouse and children and buddies.”

Hundreds raised for Tyler’s funeral

In the days immediately after Tyler’s death, a Gofundme page was established up to support raise income for his funeral.

Far more than £10,000 has been raised.

The investigation is staying led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Professional Criminal offense.

Anybody with data or footage of the location ahead of, throughout or right after the incident, is requested to get in touch with the Incident Room on 020 8721 4868 or by way of 101 quoting CAD 71/26Feb.

You can also tweet @MetCC or contact the unbiased charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.