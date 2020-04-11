Law enforcement identify suspect accused of stabbing male to demise in Croydon road

A man accused of stabbing an additional gentleman to dying in a Croydon street has appeared in court docket.

Detectives investigating the loss of life of John Kennett charged Kenny Pitcher with murder on April 8.

Mr Kennett, 60, was located with stab wounds on Woodcroft Highway, Thornton Heath at about 9.30pm on December 23 final yr. He was pronounced useless at the scene at 9.49pm.

Pitcher, 51, of Woodcroft Highway, Thornton Heath was arrested at the scene of the incident and was afterwards launched on bail pending further enquiries.

He appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Courtroom on Thursday (April 9).

A 33-calendar year-old man arrested on January 16 is presently unveiled beneath investigation, although a 41-calendar year-old male arrested on December 26 has been produced with no additional action.

Detectives have earlier mentioned the target and his attacker have been regarded to every single other.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, who is foremost the investigation, previously stated: “The victim was found injured in a residential avenue.

“Though it is not a major footfall area, there may perhaps have been associates of the community travelling via Woodcroft Street who noticed a little something. I urge individuals persons to come forward and converse to my officers with out delay.

“No make a difference how insignificant you feel it may perhaps be remember to do make the get in touch with. We are developing the sequence of situations primary up to and right away following this attack which has led to a man’s loss of life, your contact could full the picture.”

Anyone with info is requested to get hold of police on 101 or tweet @MetCC. To give information and facts anonymously speak to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-british isles.org.

